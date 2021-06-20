Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Drops By 14.0%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 340,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCT stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.83.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

