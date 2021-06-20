Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreases By 14.7%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

