Short Interest in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Declines By 13.2%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LKQ by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.