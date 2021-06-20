Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Increases By 21.4%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32. NightFood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

