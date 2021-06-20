Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Increases By 21.4%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32. NightFood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
About NightFood
