Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Increases By 19.2%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

