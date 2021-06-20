Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Drops By 13.5%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

