Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

NYSE:SIG opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

