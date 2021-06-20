Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.17 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 116,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,153. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 over the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6,844.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

