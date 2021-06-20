SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $159.13 million and $639,113.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

