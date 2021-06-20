Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $431.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $453.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.02.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

