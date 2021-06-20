Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.68.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

