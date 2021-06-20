Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.35 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

