Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

