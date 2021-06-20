Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,178 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 92,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 336,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,830 shares during the period. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGF opened at $4.35 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

