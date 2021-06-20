Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,818 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

