smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,160.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $5,160.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00136496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180234 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.21 or 1.00190106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002870 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

