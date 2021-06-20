Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,538.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock valued at $194,981,813.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.