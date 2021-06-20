Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $239.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

