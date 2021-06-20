Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Socket Mobile by 88.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Socket Mobile by 17.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

