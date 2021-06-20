SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

SWI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

