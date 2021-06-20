Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. 16,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 4,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

