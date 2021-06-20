Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.40

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.52. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 10,519 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

