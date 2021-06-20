Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 280.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

