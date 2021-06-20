Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

