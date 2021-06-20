Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $6.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

DALXF remained flat at $$4.44 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

