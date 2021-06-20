SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Decreased by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $16,772,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.11. 1,154,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $311.27 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

