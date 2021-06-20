Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. 963,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.