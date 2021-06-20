Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $10.35 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. 9,156,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

