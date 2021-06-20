Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPX. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £132.60 ($173.24) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 9,664 ($126.26) and a 12-month high of £136.55 ($178.40). The company has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £321.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.