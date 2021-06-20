Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 267.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday.

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 733.69. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Insiders bought 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,346 in the last 90 days.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

