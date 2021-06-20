Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

SPR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

