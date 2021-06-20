Stabilize (STBZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,355.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $183,739.80 and $1,355.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stabilize has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00733093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

