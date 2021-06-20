Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Stagecoach Group stock remained flat at $$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

