Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 396.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.09. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

