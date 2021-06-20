StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $159.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.23 million and the highest is $160.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $671.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million.

Several research firms have commented on SRT. B. Riley upped their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 110,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

