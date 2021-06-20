Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.29 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

