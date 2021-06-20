Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STLD. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.