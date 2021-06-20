Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on STLD. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
