StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.17 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

