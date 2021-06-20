Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $665.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $671.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -539.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

