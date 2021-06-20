Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.71. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.