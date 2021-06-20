Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

SF opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

