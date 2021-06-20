Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target to C$4.30

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STLHF stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.