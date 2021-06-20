Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target to C$4.30

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
STLHF stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.