Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

