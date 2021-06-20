Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,146 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,258% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $181.20 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

