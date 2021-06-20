Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $97,119.47 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $702,316.80.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,893.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $590,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.