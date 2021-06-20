Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$0.90 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

TSE:SGY opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

