Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $525,103.35

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $525,103.35 and approximately $1,341.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,415,691 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

