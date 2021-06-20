Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0577

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Swarm City has a market cap of $492,454.11 and approximately $19,050.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

