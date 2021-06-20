Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of DSP Group worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

