Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Amerant Bancorp worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

AMTB opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a P/E ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

